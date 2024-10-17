Police: Oxford man facing child porn charges following search warrant

OXFORD, Mass. — An Oxford man was arrested Monday after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence.

60-year-old Glenn Sanborn is charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

Oxford Police responded to his Charlton Street home and apprehended him around 12:15 p.m.

His bail was set at $10,000 following his initial arraignment in Dudley District Court on Tuesday. Sanborn was ordered not to have contact with any child under 16 and no unsupervised internet access.

He is currently being held at Worcester County House of Corrections.

