Police investigating late-night incident near Cape Cod Melody Tent

HYANNIS, Mass. — Police are investigating a late-night incident near the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis.

Emergency crews, including police officers and an ambulance, responded Sunday night as concertgoers left the popular entertainment venue.

The response unfolded shortly after a performance by legendary rock band ZZ Top at the Melody Tent, according to witnesses at the scene.

Details about what led to the emergency response were not immediately available.

Authorities have not yet released information about whether anyone was injured or if any arrests were made.

Boston 25 News has reached out to police for additional information and is awaiting details on exactly what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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