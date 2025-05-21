Police officer, other driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Waltham police officer and another driver were both taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash, according to officials.

The Waltham police cruiser could be seen lying on its side with a shattered windshield, while the other involved Sedan suffered damage to its side.

Both the officer and the other driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to a Waltham police spokesperson.

The area near Winter Street and the off-ramp on Totten Pond Road were both closed off as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Waltham police say more information will be provided later in the day.

