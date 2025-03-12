Police officer hospitalized after crash at Somerville intersection

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash at a Somerville intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was driving his cruiser at the intersection of Broadway and McGrath highway around 1:30 p.m. when they were involved in an accident, a Somerville police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The accident is being actively investigated and no other information is available at this time,” Somerville police said.

