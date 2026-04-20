Police investigating after person shot in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The Braintree Police Department is investigating after a person was shot at a hotel parking lot on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. when police responded to the Extended Stay America for reports of shots fired. Shortly afterwards, police then recieved another report of shots fired at the Men’s Wearhouse on 44 Granite Street.

Once at the Extended Stay, officers found a man who had been shot. He was a guest at the hotel. He was transported to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section located ballistic evidence in the parking lot.

A firefighter nearby heard the gunshots and ran towards the edge of the parking lot. Additionally, a nearby FedEx building was put into lockdown.

A review of video surveillance was able to help officers identify a person of interest, who was a guest at the hotel. Police are working to locate that person.

An investigation remains ingoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Braintree Police Detectives at: 781-794-8620.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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