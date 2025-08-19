Local

New report ranks top 100 high schools in Massachusetts for 2025-26

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — U.S. News and World Report on Monday released its annual ranking of the best high schools in Massachusetts ahead of the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

The news outlet reviewed 24,000 public high schools nationwide for its national ranking, with 366 Massachusetts high schools making the local ranking.

Boston Latin School once again topped the local list, while ranking 46th on the national list of high schools.

BASIS Tucson North, a charter school in Tucson, Arizona, was crowned the best high school in the United States.

Schools were ranked based on six key indicators: college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

The top 100 high schools in Massachusetts ranked as follows:

  1. Boston Latin School -- Boston
  2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School -- Hadley
  3. Lexington High School -- Lexington
  4. Sturgis Charter Public School -- Hyannis
  5. John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science -- Boston
  6. Mystic Valley Regional Charter School -- Malden
  7. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) -- Saugus
  8. Hopkinton High School -- Hopkinton
  9. Belmont High School -- Belmont
  10. Pioneer Charter School of Science -- Everett
  11. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School -- Dover
  12. Boston Latin Academy -- Boston
  13. Acton-Boxborough Regional High School -- Acton
  14. Algonquin Regional High School -- Northborough
  15. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School -- Marlboro
  16. The Bromfield School -- Harvard
  17. Winchester High School -- Winchester
  18. Medfield Senior High School -- Medfield
  19. Westborough High School -- Westborough
  20. Wellesley High School -- Wellesley
  21. Cohasset High School -- Cohasset
  22. Wayland High School -- Wayland
  23. Weston High School -- Weston
  24. Newton South High School -- Newton
  25. Westwood High School -- Westwood
  26. Sharon High School -- Sharon
  27. Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School -- Hamilton
  28. Brookline High School -- Brookline
  29. Arlington High School -- Arlington
  30. Concord Carlisle High School -- Concord
  31. Needham High School -- Needham
  32. Westford Academy -- Westford
  33. Mt Greylock Regional High School -- Williamstown
  34. Milton High School -- Milton
  35. Newton North High School -- Newton
  36. Lynnfield High School -- Lynnfield
  37. Bedford High School -- Bedford
  38. Groton Dunstable Regional -- Groton
  39. Hingham High School -- Hingham
  40. Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School -- Worcester
  41. Duxbury High School -- Duxbury
  42. Salem Academy Charter School -- Salem
  43. Shrewsbury Senior High School -- Shrewsbury
  44. Excel Academy Charter School -- Boston
  45. Millis High School -- Millis
  46. Ashland High School -- Ashland
  47. Littleton High School -- Littleton
  48. North Quincy High School -- Quincy
  49. Tahanto Regional High School -- Boylston
  50. Natick High School -- Natick
  51. Andover High School -- Andover
  52. Hampden Charter School of Science -- Chicopee
  53. Norwell High School -- Norwell
  54. Manchester Essex Regional High School -- Manchester
  55. Nashoba Regional -- Bolton
  56. University Pk Campus School -- Worcester
  57. North Reading High School -- North Reading
  58. Community Charter School of Cambridge -- Cambridge
  59. Northampton High School -- Northampton
  60. Hanover High School -- Hanover
  61. Marblehead High School -- Marblehead
  62. Medway High School -- Medway
  63. Longmeadow High School -- Longmeadow
  64. Hopedale Junior Senior High School -- Hopedale
  65. Franklin High School -- Franklin
  66. Frontier Regional -- South Deerfield
  67. Canton High School -- Canton
  68. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School -- Sudbury
  69. Nauset Regional High School -- Eastham
  70. Hull High School -- Hull
  71. Newburyport High School -- Newburyport
  72. Braintree High School -- Braintree
  73. Quaboag Regional High School -- Warren
  74. Match Charter Public School -- Boston
  75. Masconomet Regional High School -- Boxford
  76. Falmouth High School -- Falmouth
  77. Foxborough High School -- Foxboro
  78. Holliston High School - -Holliston
  79. Cambridge Rindge and Latin -- Cambridge
  80. Mansfield High School -- Mansfield
  81. Apponequet Regional High School -- Lakeville
  82. King Philip Regional High School -- Wrentham
  83. Melrose High School -- Melrose
  84. Pembroke High School -- Pembroke
  85. Watertown High School -- Watertown
  86. Nipmuc Regional High School -- Upton
  87. Mashpee High School - -Mashpee
  88. Scituate High School -- Scituate
  89. West Springfield High School -- West Springfield
  90. Monument Mt Regional High School -- Great Barrington
  91. Tantasqua Regional Senior High School -- Fiskdale
  92. Reading Memorial High School -- Reading
  93. Dedham High School -- Dedham
  94. Pentucket Regional Senior High School -- West Newbury
  95. Chelmsford High School -- Chelmsford
  96. Oliver Ames High School -- Easton
  97. Lenox Memorial High School -- Lenox
  98. Swampscott High School -- Swampscott
  99. Marshfield High School -- Marshfield
  100. Ipswich High School -- Ipswich

View the full ranking of all 366 Bay State schools here.

