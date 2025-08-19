New report ranks top 100 high schools in Massachusetts for 2025-26

BOSTON — U.S. News and World Report on Monday released its annual ranking of the best high schools in Massachusetts ahead of the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

The news outlet reviewed 24,000 public high schools nationwide for its national ranking, with 366 Massachusetts high schools making the local ranking.

Boston Latin School once again topped the local list, while ranking 46th on the national list of high schools.

BASIS Tucson North, a charter school in Tucson, Arizona, was crowned the best high school in the United States.

Schools were ranked based on six key indicators: college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

The top 100 high schools in Massachusetts ranked as follows:

Boston Latin School -- Boston Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School -- Hadley Lexington High School -- Lexington Sturgis Charter Public School -- Hyannis John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science -- Boston Mystic Valley Regional Charter School -- Malden Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) -- Saugus Hopkinton High School -- Hopkinton Belmont High School -- Belmont Pioneer Charter School of Science -- Everett Dover-Sherborn Regional High School -- Dover Boston Latin Academy -- Boston Acton-Boxborough Regional High School -- Acton Algonquin Regional High School -- Northborough Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School -- Marlboro The Bromfield School -- Harvard Winchester High School -- Winchester Medfield Senior High School -- Medfield Westborough High School -- Westborough Wellesley High School -- Wellesley Cohasset High School -- Cohasset Wayland High School -- Wayland Weston High School -- Weston Newton South High School -- Newton Westwood High School -- Westwood Sharon High School -- Sharon Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School -- Hamilton Brookline High School -- Brookline Arlington High School -- Arlington Concord Carlisle High School -- Concord Needham High School -- Needham Westford Academy -- Westford Mt Greylock Regional High School -- Williamstown Milton High School -- Milton Newton North High School -- Newton Lynnfield High School -- Lynnfield Bedford High School -- Bedford Groton Dunstable Regional -- Groton Hingham High School -- Hingham Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School -- Worcester Duxbury High School -- Duxbury Salem Academy Charter School -- Salem Shrewsbury Senior High School -- Shrewsbury Excel Academy Charter School -- Boston Millis High School -- Millis Ashland High School -- Ashland Littleton High School -- Littleton North Quincy High School -- Quincy Tahanto Regional High School -- Boylston Natick High School -- Natick Andover High School -- Andover Hampden Charter School of Science -- Chicopee Norwell High School -- Norwell Manchester Essex Regional High School -- Manchester Nashoba Regional -- Bolton University Pk Campus School -- Worcester North Reading High School -- North Reading Community Charter School of Cambridge -- Cambridge Northampton High School -- Northampton Hanover High School -- Hanover Marblehead High School -- Marblehead Medway High School -- Medway Longmeadow High School -- Longmeadow Hopedale Junior Senior High School -- Hopedale Franklin High School -- Franklin Frontier Regional -- South Deerfield Canton High School -- Canton Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School -- Sudbury Nauset Regional High School -- Eastham Hull High School -- Hull Newburyport High School -- Newburyport Braintree High School -- Braintree Quaboag Regional High School -- Warren Match Charter Public School -- Boston Masconomet Regional High School -- Boxford Falmouth High School -- Falmouth Foxborough High School -- Foxboro Holliston High School - -Holliston Cambridge Rindge and Latin -- Cambridge Mansfield High School -- Mansfield Apponequet Regional High School -- Lakeville King Philip Regional High School -- Wrentham Melrose High School -- Melrose Pembroke High School -- Pembroke Watertown High School -- Watertown Nipmuc Regional High School -- Upton Mashpee High School - -Mashpee Scituate High School -- Scituate West Springfield High School -- West Springfield Monument Mt Regional High School -- Great Barrington Tantasqua Regional Senior High School -- Fiskdale Reading Memorial High School -- Reading Dedham High School -- Dedham Pentucket Regional Senior High School -- West Newbury Chelmsford High School -- Chelmsford Oliver Ames High School -- Easton Lenox Memorial High School -- Lenox Swampscott High School -- Swampscott Marshfield High School -- Marshfield Ipswich High School -- Ipswich

View the full ranking of all 366 Bay State schools here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group