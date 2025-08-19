New report ranks top 100 high schools in Massachusetts for 2025-26

BOSTON — U.S. News and World Report on Monday released its annual ranking of the best high schools in Massachusetts ahead of the start of the 2025-2026 school year.
The news outlet reviewed 24,000 public high schools nationwide for its national ranking, with 366 Massachusetts high schools making the local ranking.
Boston Latin School once again topped the local list, while ranking 46th on the national list of high schools.
BASIS Tucson North, a charter school in Tucson, Arizona, was crowned the best high school in the United States.
Schools were ranked based on six key indicators: college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and graduation rate (10%).
The top 100 high schools in Massachusetts ranked as follows:
- Boston Latin School -- Boston
- Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School -- Hadley
- Lexington High School -- Lexington
- Sturgis Charter Public School -- Hyannis
- John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science -- Boston
- Mystic Valley Regional Charter School -- Malden
- Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2) -- Saugus
- Hopkinton High School -- Hopkinton
- Belmont High School -- Belmont
- Pioneer Charter School of Science -- Everett
- Dover-Sherborn Regional High School -- Dover
- Boston Latin Academy -- Boston
- Acton-Boxborough Regional High School -- Acton
- Algonquin Regional High School -- Northborough
- Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School -- Marlboro
- The Bromfield School -- Harvard
- Winchester High School -- Winchester
- Medfield Senior High School -- Medfield
- Westborough High School -- Westborough
- Wellesley High School -- Wellesley
- Cohasset High School -- Cohasset
- Wayland High School -- Wayland
- Weston High School -- Weston
- Newton South High School -- Newton
- Westwood High School -- Westwood
- Sharon High School -- Sharon
- Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School -- Hamilton
- Brookline High School -- Brookline
- Arlington High School -- Arlington
- Concord Carlisle High School -- Concord
- Needham High School -- Needham
- Westford Academy -- Westford
- Mt Greylock Regional High School -- Williamstown
- Milton High School -- Milton
- Newton North High School -- Newton
- Lynnfield High School -- Lynnfield
- Bedford High School -- Bedford
- Groton Dunstable Regional -- Groton
- Hingham High School -- Hingham
- Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School -- Worcester
- Duxbury High School -- Duxbury
- Salem Academy Charter School -- Salem
- Shrewsbury Senior High School -- Shrewsbury
- Excel Academy Charter School -- Boston
- Millis High School -- Millis
- Ashland High School -- Ashland
- Littleton High School -- Littleton
- North Quincy High School -- Quincy
- Tahanto Regional High School -- Boylston
- Natick High School -- Natick
- Andover High School -- Andover
- Hampden Charter School of Science -- Chicopee
- Norwell High School -- Norwell
- Manchester Essex Regional High School -- Manchester
- Nashoba Regional -- Bolton
- University Pk Campus School -- Worcester
- North Reading High School -- North Reading
- Community Charter School of Cambridge -- Cambridge
- Northampton High School -- Northampton
- Hanover High School -- Hanover
- Marblehead High School -- Marblehead
- Medway High School -- Medway
- Longmeadow High School -- Longmeadow
- Hopedale Junior Senior High School -- Hopedale
- Franklin High School -- Franklin
- Frontier Regional -- South Deerfield
- Canton High School -- Canton
- Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School -- Sudbury
- Nauset Regional High School -- Eastham
- Hull High School -- Hull
- Newburyport High School -- Newburyport
- Braintree High School -- Braintree
- Quaboag Regional High School -- Warren
- Match Charter Public School -- Boston
- Masconomet Regional High School -- Boxford
- Falmouth High School -- Falmouth
- Foxborough High School -- Foxboro
- Holliston High School - -Holliston
- Cambridge Rindge and Latin -- Cambridge
- Mansfield High School -- Mansfield
- Apponequet Regional High School -- Lakeville
- King Philip Regional High School -- Wrentham
- Melrose High School -- Melrose
- Pembroke High School -- Pembroke
- Watertown High School -- Watertown
- Nipmuc Regional High School -- Upton
- Mashpee High School - -Mashpee
- Scituate High School -- Scituate
- West Springfield High School -- West Springfield
- Monument Mt Regional High School -- Great Barrington
- Tantasqua Regional Senior High School -- Fiskdale
- Reading Memorial High School -- Reading
- Dedham High School -- Dedham
- Pentucket Regional Senior High School -- West Newbury
- Chelmsford High School -- Chelmsford
- Oliver Ames High School -- Easton
- Lenox Memorial High School -- Lenox
- Swampscott High School -- Swampscott
- Marshfield High School -- Marshfield
- Ipswich High School -- Ipswich
View the full ranking of all 366 Bay State schools here.
