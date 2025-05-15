Police officer hospitalized after being pulled from wreckage of rollover crash on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, Mass. — A police officer was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Cape Cod on Thursday, officials said.

The officer was responding to a reported overdose in East Sandwich and passing through the intersection of Cotuit Road and Quaker Meeting House Road when another driver struck their cruiser around 9:15 a.m., according to the Sandwich Police Department.

The impact of the crash caused the officer’s cruiser to roll over, leaving them trapped in the wreckage. Police said that Sandwich firefighters extricated the officer from the cruiser.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt in the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed against them.

Police urged the public to avoid the area while crash reconstructionists worked at the scene.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Sandwich police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

