Police officer hospitalized after being hit by pepper spray in Woburn courthouse, suspect arrested

WOBURN, Mass. — Woburn District Court was evacuated on Monday morning after a man walked in and sprayed pepper spray inside.

According to Woburn Police, a male suspect walked into the courthouse for a Stoneham case that originated approximately a year ago, with a gasmask and Capstun aerosol.

The man, identified as Nicholas Akerberg then began spraying indoors of the courthouse, officials said.

Akerberg was arrested and transported to a hospital and charges are currently being determined.

One Stoneham officer was transported to the hospital after being sprayed with Capstun.

Akerberg will be arraigned via Zoom on Monday afternoon.

Woburn Court will reopen at 2 p.m. and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

