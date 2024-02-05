Police officer, civilian injured in crash between car and police cruiser in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A police officer and another driver were injured in a crash involving a police cruiser and another car on Monday morning, police said.

Both the police officer and the civilian were sent by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. on Hammond Street.

Debris could be seen all over the road following the crash, which sent the police cruiser off the road and through a fence.

The car had damage to its front and side following the crash.

An airbag deployed in the police cruiser, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

