Police: Man who fled Wilmington crash, abandoned trapped passenger arrested after hourslong search

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man who crashed during a police chase in Wilmington and fled the scene on foot, leaving a seriously injured passenger trapped in the wrecked vehicle early Friday morning was taken into custody following an hourslong search, officials said.

Ron Jeremiah Bell, Jr., 24, of Tewksbury, is slated to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Woburn District Court on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest, and possession of a Class B substance, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

An officer on patrol in the town tried to stop Bell for driving erratically around 1:30 a.m. but police say he fled from officers on Interstate 93 south, where they lost sight of his vehicle. When Bell was spotted a short while later, he allegedly attempted to ram a Wilmington cruiser twice, “demonstrating a blatant disregard for public safety.”

Officers continued to chase Bell on I-93 north before he got off the highway at Exit 35 and eventually crashed on Andover Street. Police say Bell abandoned the vehicle and ran off into a wooded area, leaving a female passenger trapped in the wreckage.

Wilmington crash suspect (Ron Jeremiah Bell, Jr., 24, of Tewksbury)

Emergency crews extricated the passenger and rushed her to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A search that included a K9 team, a helicopter, and a drone ensued, but state and local police were unable to immediately locate Bell.

Nearly six hours after the crash, investigators tracked down Bell in the area of 200 Andover Street, where he was taken into custody following a brief chase and struggle. Police noted that he had a firearm.

In a statement, Wilmington Deputy Chief Brian Pupa praised the exemplary performance and restraint shown by officers in handling the situation.

“Our officers exhibited commendable professionalism and dedication to public safety throughout this incident. Their quick thinking and coordinated efforts ensured the apprehension of the suspect with minimal harm to the public and themselves,” Pupa said.

An investigation is ongoing.

