107-year-old veteran of World War II honored at State House in Boston, gets police escort

BOSTON — World War II veteran Arthur Rose has seen a lot in his 107 years on earth.

The Boston centenarian survived the horrific attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, according to reports. He also saw the Battle of Normandy.

On Monday, with a cane in his right hand, Rose stood alongside Boston Police officers who escorted him to the State House for a special flag ceremony.

Gov. Maura Healey presented Rose with the Massachusetts State House flag that flew over the State House in his honor on his 107th birthday, Feb. 1.

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Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and State Rep. Jay Livingstone joined Healey in presenting Rose with the flag.

“Arthur’s friends and family joined him for the ceremony, sharing in a well-deserved tribute to a man who has given so much to his country and his community,” police said in a statement.

Officers from the department’s District 4 Community Service Office, which serves the South End neighborhood, gave Rose a special police escort to the ceremony, police said.

World War II veteran Arthur Rose (Boston Police)

The department shared several photographs of Rose on his special day.

One photograph shows Rose smiling while inside a police cruiser. In others, Rose is seen walking through the State House, flanked by officers, and smiling with elected officials.

The officers also attended Rose’s 107th birthday celebration back in February, police said in their statement.

“The Boston Police Department is proud to serve alongside residents like Arthur Rose,” police said. “It is a privilege to be part of moments like this one.”

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