Police: Man wanted in connection with knife attack at Cambridge restaurant arrested

The man wanted in connection with a violent knife attack at a Cambridge restaurant earlier this month has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Joshua Barreau, 23, of Lowell, was arrested in Boston after Cambridge police detectives identified him as the man who stabbed and slashed two people at the Halal Guys in Porter Square on January 4.

Workers told Boston 25 that the suspect began causing a disturbance inside near the register. When employees told the man to leave, a violent struggle spilled outside, where cell phone video captured two workers being slashed with a sharp object.

“It’s totally crazy. I was trying to figure out what happened,” Andrew Dobak told Boston 25. “It’s kind of kind of surreal to see the whole parking lot taped off.”

Police say Barreau was identified after being captured on video by nearby surveillance cameras.

Barreau is facing two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

