Two people hospitalized after getting slashed in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Cambridge Police are searching for a suspect after a violent outburst at a popular restaurant takeout franchise that left two people with stab wounds.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday at The Halal Guys in the Porter Square Shopping Center.

Workers told Boston 25 News that it began with a man causing a disturbance inside near the register.

They said things escalated when employees tried to get him to leave, and a violent struggle then spilled outside.

Cell phone video captured by a witness shows two workers being slashed as a man in a black hooded jacket swung a sharp object.

“It’s totally crazy. I was trying to figure out what happened,” said Andrew Dobak, who regularly visits the shopping center. “It’s kind of kind of surreal to see the whole parking lot taped off.”

Police said the two people who suffered stab wounds were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Workers told Boston 25 News that the attack left employees shaken up, but they continued serving food throughout the ordeal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group