Police: Man threatened to ‘kill’ kids, viewed obscene photos at Benson Boone concert at TD Garden

BOSTON — An 80-year-old Brookline man is accused of threatening and viewing obscene photos near juveniles during a concert at the TD Garden on Tuesday night.

During Tuesday’s Benson Boone concert, a man who Boston police identify as 80-year-old Alan Musson allegedly turned around to the juveniles behind him, cheering and began to yell at them.

Musson allegedly told the children, “I will kill you,” according to a Boston police arrest report.

A short time later, the minors allegedly saw Musson looking at inappropriate photos of male genitalia and appeared to be on the dating app “Grindr”, the report states.

The children were able to change seats and received a security escort.

When asked about the incident, Musson allegedly told officers that he was looking at photos of a “naked guy and his penis was exposed.”

Musson was arrested and is expected to be charged in Boston Municipal Court on Thursday on charges of threat to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and distributing obscene matter to a minor.

