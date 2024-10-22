Police: Man hospitalized following stabbing at South Bay Center

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a stabbing at Boston’s South Bay Center.

According to Police, a man was stabbed in the area of 11 Allstate Road just before 9:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Crime scene tape could be seen surrounding both the Applebee’s restaurant and the Stop and Shop, although it’s unclear if the two scenes are connected at this time.

South Bay stabbing scene

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

