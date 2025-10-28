Police looking to identify deceased woman found near retention pond behind NH business

An investigation is underway after a deceased woman was found in a retention pond behind a New Hampshire business on Monday afternoon.

The Derry Police Department responded to 71 Birch Street around 1:30 p.m. and found a woman lying at the base of the retention pond’s embankment.

Video investigators found video from a few days prior that shows the woman walking in the area. Police say she appeared to be “ill or impaired” and as she walked past the retention pond, she stumbled and fell, landing near the pond where she passed away.

Police say people nearby would have been unable to see her and she was only found on Monday when workers discovered her while landscaping.

Police say the woman is around 45-50 years old with dark blond hair slightly longer than shoulder length.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt and mid-thigh length skirt with a floral print design and gray sneakers.

While an investigation is ongoing, police say there is no indication of any foul play.

Anyone who may have information regarding her identity is asked to contact Derry Police at 603-432-6111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group