Police in Medway are looking for your help in finding a man who’s been seen on camera nearly running over an officer.

Surveillance video from a Shell gas station on Main Street captured the close encounter on Saturday night.

Police say that truck nearly hit an officer during a separate traffic stop.

An officer stopped the truck and was speaking with the driver when he suddenly drove off.

Police later found the truck, but not the driver.

On Monday, police said they are looking for 63-year-old John Homer of Medway.

Anyone with information should give police a call.

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