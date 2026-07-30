Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in connection with hit-and-run in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Cambridge Police Department has arrested and charged the suspect in connection with a serious hit-and-run crash that injured a child.

The incident occurred on July 9th after police responded to Vassar Street to reports of a hit-and-run crash. There, officers found a 12-year-old girl who was seriously injured.

At the time of the incident, the suspect, a male operator, was riding an E-Scooter while wearing a teal green t-shirt and black shorts.

On Wednesday, officers identified the individual and issued an arrest warrant for the following: Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Police are still looking to locate the suspect. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, Cambridge police ask that you contact them at 617-349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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