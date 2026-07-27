Cambridge police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that seriously injured 9-year-old

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in a serious hit-and-run crash.

At the time of the incident, the male was operating an E-Scooter while wearing a teal green t-shirt and black shorts.

Police said he seriously injured a 9-year-old on Vassar Street.

He’s described as a white male wearing his hair in a man bun and appears to have a face tattoo.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 617-349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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