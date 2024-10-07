Police investigating triple stabbing in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three people were stabbed in Lynn early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 98 Willow Street just before 1:30 a.m. found a trio of victims suffering from apparent knife wounds, according to the Lynn Police Department.

All three victims, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbings occurred outside of the Lynn Multiservice Center, which houses My Brother’s Table.

Founded in 1982, My Brother’s Table is the largest soup kitchen on the North Shore.

Police said the incident appeared to be isolated and that there was no threat to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

