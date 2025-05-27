Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found in Manchester, NH apartment

MANCHESTER, NH — Police in New Hampshire are investigating a “suspicious” death after responding to an apartment in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

Manchester police responded to a 911 call for help at a Union Street apartment to find a man dead inside, the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella told Boston 25 News.

Officials say the investigation is in its early stages but that there is no indication of any threat to the general public at this time.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

