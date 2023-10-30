Police investigating school bus crash in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a school bus crash in Dorchester.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at Columbia Road and Hamilton Street.

Video shows the bus on the sidewalk after it hit a retaining wall. Police tell Boston 25 that no children were on the bus.

EMS was requested to the scene but no one was taken to the hospital.

The scene also shows a minivan with damage and the airbags deployed.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group