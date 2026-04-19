Police investigating robbery and stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — New Bedford police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that left one man injured early Saturday morning.

According to officials, police responded to Phillips Avenue between Acushnet Avenue and N. Front Street and were told that a male with a dark hooded sweatshirt asked the victim for money after parking his car.

When the victim told the man he did not have any money, the man allegedly lunged at him with a sharp object, leaving minor cuts on his left hand and abdomen.

The suspect then allegedly took the victim’s wallet and fled the area.

Anyone with information on the robbery can submit an anonymous tip by calling 508-961-4584.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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