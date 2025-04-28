Police investigating ‘fraudulent’ GoFundMe established for Concord-Carlisle student killed in crash

CONCORD, Mass. — Police say they are aware of a fraudulent GoFundMe page created to make people believe they were helping the family of one of the three Concord-Carlisle High School students killed in a crash in Florida earlier this month.

Concord Police Chief Thomas Mulcahy told Boston 25 News that officers are aware of and investigating the fake page titled “Help Cover Funeral Costs for Hannah Wasserman.”

The fake page was set up under the name of Rex Riessen. Jayme Kennedy Riessen shared that her son had no part in establishing the page and asked people not to donate to the fundraiser.

“Rex did not start this fundraiser, we do not know who did, and have reported it. Please do not donate as this is not a verified effort. Please share!!!“ Riessen wrote on April 22.

Jimmy McIntosh, Hannah Wasserman and Maisey O’Donnell, three seniors at the high school, passed away due to the crash.

A fourth student suffered critical injuries.

Boston 25 News has reached out to GoFundMe to verify if refunds have been processed for donors to the fake page.

©2025 Cox Media Group