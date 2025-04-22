3 Concord-Carlisle High School students killed in Florida crash, 1 other seriously injured

Three students from Concord-Carlisle High School were killed in a crash in Florida Monday night that also left another seriously injured.

Jimmy McIntosh and Hannah Wasserman, two seniors at the high school, were killed in the crash, Superintendent Laurie Hunter said in a statement. Hunter also confirmed that senior Maisey O’Donnell also passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

“Maisey is in the organ donation program as her family hopes that it will give meaning to these meaningless tragedies,” Hunter said.

One other CCHS senior involved in the crash is currently in critical condition, according to Hunter.

“We are very appreciative of the outpouring of love during what is absolutely heartbreaking. We also appreciate the wish to feel purposeful and not helpless,” Hunter said in a statement. “We are all devestated beyond what we can understand today. I know that the difficult days ahead will be ones we face together.”

Students at the school are currently on break for April vacation, according to the school’s calendar.

Grief counselors will be available at CCHS on Wednesday for students and staff from 10 a.m. to noon and next Monday when students return to school from spring break.

