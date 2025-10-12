Police investigating early morning stabbing in Wakefield that sent two 18-year-olds to the hospital

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Wakefield that sent two people to the hospital.

According to Stoneham police, on Sunday, around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of Spring Street in Wakefield for reports of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the incident appeared to have begun in Stoneham.

Police say that two men, were traveling in a gray Chevrolet Trax near an intersection =in Stoneham, when an individual wearing a dark hoodie and a mask approached the driver and passenger with a knife.

The driver of the vehicle then continued traveling over the Wakefield line before coming to a stop.

The driver, an 18-year-old male, suffered serious injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening.

The passenger, also an 18-year-old male, sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators do not believe that there is any danger to the public.

Stoneham Police would like to thank Wakefield Police and the Massachusetts State Police for their assistance.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

