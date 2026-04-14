Hampshire College to close after Fall 2026 semester

AMHERST, Mass. — Hampshire College announced on Tuesday they will close after the Fall 2026 semester.

The college’s board of trustees made this decision and comes after years of financial troubles.

Hampshire College will not admit a new class for Fall 2026, and all deposits from admitted students will be refunded.

“Hampshire’s board made this decision only after exploring every possible alternative,” said Jose Fuentes, Chair of the Hampshire College Board of Trustees. “Nearly every trustee is an alum, and we share in the community’s heartbreak.

Since 2019, Hampshire College has been navigating both the financial headwinds affecting small, liberal arts colleges, including declining enrollment, rising costs, and an unstable funding environment.

“This is an incredibly painful moment for the Hampshire community, and we are doing everything to support our students in completing their studies and assist our faculty and staff in navigating what comes next,” said Jennifer Chrisler, president of Hampshire College.

Students can transfer to several partner institutions to finish their degrees, including:

Amherst College

Bennington College

Massachusetts College of Art and Design.

Massachusetts College of the Liberal Arts,

Mount Holyoke College

Prescott College

Smith College, the

University of Massachusetts Amherst

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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