Brockton Hospital taking ambulances again after cybersecurity incident

BROCKTON, MASS. — Brockton Hospital lifted its code black status, meaning the ambulances can now bring patients back to the hospital, in the aftermath of a cybersecurity incident last week.

The cybersecurity incident took many electronic services at Brockton Hospital offline and forced workers to record patient information on paper.

Last Thursday, a Signature Healthcare spokesperson told Boston 25 News that federal and state officials were investigating the incident, alongside the hospital.

The emergency department was fully back open by 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and receiving ambulances. Walk-in patients continued to be served throughout the incident.

Some systems and processes remain offline and will continue to be restored over the coming days, hospital officials said.

“Needless to say, our priority is to ensure that all patients receive the highest caliber healthcare, particularly anyone experiencing a medical emergency, said Bob Haffey, CEO of Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. “We have reached this important milestone in system recovery and restoration of services after the cyber incident as a direct result of the round-the-clock work of our staff, particularly our IT teams, clinical staff, and operational leaders. We are working closely with a team of outside experts who continue to guide us as we follow a phased approach to ensure stability and security.”

Chemotherapy infusion services were canceled at the beginning of the week

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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