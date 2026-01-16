Police investigating deadly stabbing in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place in the city’s downtown area on Thursday night.
Worcester police found a stabbing victim near 544 Main Street around 8:30 p.m. after being flagged down by a witness, a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.
Police say the victim had multiple stab wounds to their torso. The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.
Police then located 40-year-old Tailor Albert Quinonez a short distance away with a headwound and a laceration to his hand.
Police eventually arrested Quinonez for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault with intent to murder.
Police cordoned off a large portion of downtown Worcester for the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Unit at: 508-799-8651.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
