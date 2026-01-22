Police investigating bags of mail stolen from postal vehicle in Boston

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is investigating after a bag of mail was stolen from a postal truck in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of 114 Sheridan Street to a radio call for a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Before officers arrived, it was reported that a USPS truck was broken into, with a large bag of mail being taken.

No arrests have been made thus far, and postal police have been informed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group