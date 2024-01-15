Police investigating after woman suffering from gunshot dropped off at Bob’s Furniture in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Bob’s Furniture in Dedham on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to the furniture store at 350 Providence Highway just after 5:15 p.m. provided medical care and transported the woman to a local hospital for additional treatment, according to the Dedham Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the woman’s injuries.

In a statement, Dedham police said, “The circumstances related to how and where this party was injured, why she was dropped off at this location as well as identifying other involved parties is actively being investigated.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dedham Police Detective Deb Gonski at 781 326-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

