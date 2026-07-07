Police investigating after stolen car crashes into Coles River in Swansea

Swansea police are investigating after they say a car was stolen before the vehicle crashed into the Coles River Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:08 p.m., Swansea Police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Pearse Road and found a car submerged in the water.

Police say the car was reported stolen shortly before the crash, according to Swansea police.

An initial investigation found that the vehicle struck a utility pole before entering the water.

Police say the suspect behind the wheel exited the vehicle after it entered the water and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The car was eventually removed from the water.

No one was hurt in the incident, police say.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group