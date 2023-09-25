WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police confirmed Monday they are investigating after a handwritten sign was taped onto an outdoor bulletin board of a local Armenian church, with a message that church members are now calling a hate crime.

The words, “ARTSAKH IS DEAD” were written on a white paper, and taped underneath the billboard for Saint Stephens Armenian Apostolic Church on Elton Avenue in Watertown.

Underneath those words, another phrase is faintly scribed: “KARABAKH IS Azerbaijan!”

The sign was left at the local church as a cease-fire was announced days ago in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, after Azerbaijan launched heavy artillery fire against ethnic Armenian forces, toning down fears of a third full-scale war over the region, the Associated Press reported. Badly needed humanitarian aid was on its way to the region via both Azerbaijan and Armenia, days after Baku reclaimed control of the province and began talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area, prompting some residents to flee their homes for fear of reprisals.

Police responded to the Watertown church and said they’re looking into the sign incident.

Police investigating after sign is taped onto outdoor board of Armenian church in Watertown (Saint Stephens Armenian Apostolic Church)

In a Facebook post on Monday, the church called the troubling sign “a hate crime.”

“Hate knows no boundaries – and today it found its way into our community,” the church said in its post. “The Watertown Police Department is treating this as a hate crime. They have taken the sign to process for evidence and will view footage from the church’s security cameras. The police will also increase their presence in the area of the church and the school, especially during school hours. There will also be a cadre of volunteers surrounding the school during drop off and pick up.”

“Hate towards Armenians is everywhere. Stay vigilant. We cannot let this deter our fight for survival and justice,” the church said in its post. “As Der Hayr said in his sermon, our greatest weapon is prayer. We pray for our displaced sisters and brothers of Artsakh. We pray for the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and we pray for all Armenians around the world.”

St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located in the heart of Watertown, serves the largest Armenian community on the East Coast, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

