Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed near busy Quincy intersection

QUINCY, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed near a busy intersection in Quincy on Wednesday.

Officers responding to several 911 calls for a pedestrian who was struck by a car outside the 1000 Southern Artery apartment complex near the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery around 9:30 a.m. found an elderly man injured in the street, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The victim, who police identified as an 85-year-old native of Quincy, was later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. His name hasn’t been released.

The driver involved in the deadly crash initially called 911 and remained at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Quincy Police Department at 617-745-5824.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Quincy police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group