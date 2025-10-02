Police investigating after man shot to death inside Boston home

BOSTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death inside a home in Boston early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a break-in and shooting at 107 Bloomfield Street in Dorchester around 1:40 a.m. found a male victim in the first-floor apartment of a triple-decker suffering from “numerous” gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boston shooting scene

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed police blocking off the intersection of Bloomfield and Greenbrier streets with crime scene tape as detectives worked to gather evidence.

Police made no mention of any arrests in the shooting, calling the incident a “very active investigation.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

#BREAKING Police say one man was shot and killed inside of this first floor apartment on Bloomfield Street around 1:30 this morning. Officers still on scene.



The victim was shot multiple times, according to police.



No word on any arrests at this time. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/7Yl71h4hkk — Alyssa Azzara (@alyssaazzaraTV) October 2, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group