Police investigating after live chickens thrown at convenience store clerk in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. — Police are investigating an unusual incident after several live chickens were allegedly thrown at a convenience store clerk early Monday morning.

The Hadley Police Department said officers responded to Cumberland Farms around 1:58 a.m. after the clerk reported that several live chickens had been thrown at him.

Police said they are working with store management to obtain surveillance video in an effort to identify the person responsible.

The chickens appeared to be uninjured.

Investigators believe the chickens may have been taken from somewhere in the area and are now trying to identify their owners so the birds can be returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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