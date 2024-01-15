Police investigating after car crashes into Lakeville Dollar Tree store, drives away

LAKEVILLE, Mass — Police are investigating after a vehicle smashed into the front of a Dollar Tree store in Lakeville Sunday morning before driving away.

Lakeville police and fire responded to the Dollar Tree on Main Street around 10:00 a.m. for the reported crash. An initial investigation determined the vehicle had jumped the curb, shattering the glass on the building’s storefront, Lakeville police say.

The vehicle then drove away from the scene.

No one was injured during the incident. The Building Commissioner was notified, Lakeville police say.

Sunday evening, repair work was being performed to shore up the front of the door and remove the glass and debris coating the parking lot. Caution tape surrounded planks of wood, shards of glass and the bent window and door frames.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lakeville Police at 508-947-4422,” the department says.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

