Local

Police investigating after antisemitic signs found in Natick on Cochituate Rail Trail

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Police investigating after antisemitic signs found in Natick on Cochituate Rail Trail Police investigating after antisemitic signs found in Natick on Cochituate Rail Trail (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NATICK, Mass. — Natick Police are investigating after anti-Semitic signs were found on Cochituate Rail Trail.

According to Natick police, the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, DPW crews immediately removed the signs that had been vandalized.

Police are reviewing the incident as a “Bias Event,” and the investigation is in its earliest stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read