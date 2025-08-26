Police investigating after antisemitic signs found in Natick on Cochituate Rail Trail

NATICK, Mass. — Natick Police are investigating after anti-Semitic signs were found on Cochituate Rail Trail.

According to Natick police, the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, DPW crews immediately removed the signs that had been vandalized.

Police are reviewing the incident as a “Bias Event,” and the investigation is in its earliest stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

