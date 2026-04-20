Mass. State Police look for hit-and-run driver who caused rollover crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Mangled, crumpled, this is all that’s left of the car that 23-year-old Annaliz Lopez was driving early Saturday.

Annaliz tells us that at about 12:30 Saturday morning, she was struck by a car at Exit 4 as she was trying to get off Route 93 in Randolph.

It all happened so quickly, her car flipped over 4 times before landing in a ditch.

“Before I went over the guard rail, I thought about my life. My life did flash before my eyes. As I went over, I closed my eyes and didn’t know what to expect after that,” Annaliz Lopez said.

Annaliz said she didn’t fully realize what happened until she approached another driver who pulled over.

“At first, I did see a car with hazard lights on the emergency lane. I kicked the door open; I couldn’t get out. But I did kick my door open to get out and I went to go see if it was the guy. It wasn’t. He told me he had seen it all through his dash cam that it was a hit and run,” Annaliz said.

“They left my child there to die. They didn’t know if she was alive, and they kept going like there’s nothing,” said Iredys Cardona, Annaliz’s mother

Iredys told us the driver who stopped, told her that he recorded the crash on his dashcam camera and he said the suspect car is a black Infiniti sedan.

“I wish they would just turn themselves in, do the humane thing and come forward. There has to be some accountability,” Iredys said.

“He should still stay there, just to see if we are ok. Because nobody knew who was in the car. It could have been a child with me. Anyone, really,” Annaliz added.

Annaliz and a passenger suffered cuts and bruises but they were not seriously hurt.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed for Boston 25 that they are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Mass State Police Milton Barracks at 617-698-5840.

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