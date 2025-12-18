Police investigating acts of vandalism at South Boston military memorials

Police are investigating possible acts of vandalism at several sites in South Boston honoring the military.

According to a police report, several flags near the Farragut Statue were allegedly taken from the ground and thrown into the street.

City councilor Ed Flynn also said the Korean War memorial was vandalized and called the crimes unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable to cause vandalism to an American flag and/or any veterans memorial,” Flynn said. “In times of struggle and unity, the American flag captures the strength and legacy of the United States, our service members, veterans, Gold Star Families and our military families. These memorials are not just monuments, they are places of remembrance that acknowledge the supreme sacrifice made by these heroic veterans. We stand with our veterans and military families and respect the American flag today and every day.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Boston Police Department.

