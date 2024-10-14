Police investigating 2nd act of antisemitic vandalism in Harvard Square in as many weeks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Police are investigating another act of antisemitic vandalism near Harvard’s campus, officials said Monday.

Less than a week after smashed windows and fake blood on an iconic statue rattled Harvard’s Jewish community, Harvard police told Boston 25 stickers with an antisemitic symbol were placed around Harvard Square around 2:10 a.m. Monday morning,

The stickers were placed on campus and city light poles and near the school’s Hillel, which serves the Orthodox community.

Investigators searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate them.

Cambridge police say they are investigating the matter with Harvard Police and urged anyone with surveillance video to come forward.

“CPD is committed to safeguarding the state and federal civil rights of all individuals irrespective of their race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, or gender, and to aggressively investigate any reported acts or threats of violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or other crimes that appear motivated by bias against or hatred of a particular group,” Cambridge police said.

Last Tuesday, the statue of John Harvard in Harvard Yard was drizzled with fake blood, and the windows were smashed at University Hall in the early morning hours.

Harvard University Police are investigating a video of the vandalism posted on Instagram by “Unity of Fields” which publishes anonymous submissions of defacement videos across the country.

The caption says it was “an act of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance”.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

