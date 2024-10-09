Smashed windows, fake blood on iconic statue rattles Harvard’s Jewish community

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Jewish students at Harvard University are speaking out against the vandalism that happened on campus hours after the one-year October 7th anniversary of the terrorist attack in Israel.

The statue of John Harvard in Harvard Yard was drizzled with fake blood, and the windows were smashed at University Hall in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Harvard University Police are investigating a video of the vandalism posted on Instagram by “Unity of Fields” which publishes anonymous submissions of defacement videos across the country.

The caption says it was “an act of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance”.

“We are committed to bringing the war home and answering the call to open up a new front here in the belly of the beast,” the caption also states.

Hundreds of Jewish students and allies participated in a somber memorial for last year’s massacre in Israel on Harvard’s campus the night before.

“It’s really saddening to see such a thing happen at a place that’s one of the most prestigious institutions in America,” said Harvard freshman Abe Kohl.

The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee called on student activists to ramp up protest activities on Monday night.

“What they fail to realize is it’s so much more complex than good versus evil,” said Kohl. “They, sadly, don’t have the whole picture and don’t see everything.”

A statement from Harvard University Police said, “It is the longstanding policy of the Harvard University Police Department to not comment on open investigations”.

“I hope that the person is identified and prosecuted,” said Harvard senior Asher Chamoy. “We don’t know what they’re capable of, and it’s made a lot of people worry.”

The ongoing investigation at Harvard follows a string of incidents across the country after anti-Israel groups called for a “Week of Rage” on college campuses.

The Anti-Defamation League’s New England Chapter released the following statement:

“The vandalism at Harvard’s University Hall and the iconic John Harvard statute amidst calls from others to “escalate” anti-Israel protests and “open up a new front here in the belly of the beast” at Harvard is a disturbing combination on any day but especially on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel. Such cowardly and destructive approaches only serve to divide and escalate tensions. When those responsible are identified, they should be held accountable.”

