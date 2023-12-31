Police investigating after woman hit by car in Somerset

Police in Somerset are investigating after a woman had to be hospitalized when she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Somerset Police and Somerset Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 1176 County Street shortly after 5:00 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed a Dodge Caravan hit the woman as she was crossing the street, Somerset police say.

The 50-year-old woman was treated at the scene by first responders before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say the driver, an 84-year-old Fall River man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with an ongoing investigation. He was not injured.

Washington Avenue and Doris Avenue were closed for several hours during the investigation before reopening at 8:05 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

