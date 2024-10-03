Police identify victim, gunman killed in connected Worcester shootings

WORCESTER — On Thursday, police identified the victim and gunman killed in two connected Worcester shootings on Wednesday.

Police responded to Heroult Road around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Yubar Perez, 40, of Worcester was found suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were later dispatched to the northbound side of I-190, not far from Heroult Road, for a report of an armed man stopping traffic on the highway and pointing a firearm at motorists just before 3:30 p.m.

The officers, with help from state troopers, chased after the man on foot as he allegedly attempted to carjack motorists on the highway. Law enforcement then discharged their firearms due to the “imminent threat” the man posed, according to authorities and began to pursue the suspect.

Felix Rivera, 41, of Worcester then turned his firearm on himself and shot himself. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Rivera is also the suspect in the Heroult Road incident.

The highway was closed for nearly four hours, leaving afternoon and evening motorists stuck in gridlock traffic.

A mother told Boston 25 Thursday her daughters witnessed the deadly shooting on Heroult Road.

Her teenage daughters had just got off the school bus and were rounding the corner towards their home when a shooting happened at 32 Heroult Road.

“They actually saw the guy, heard the gunshots, as they were walking from the bus stop. They were steps away from where it happened, when it happened. Like they saw everything,” said Mehl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group