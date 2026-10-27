Man fatally struck by Red Line train in Cambridge, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man was fatally struck by a Red Line train in Cambridge on Monday after he fell into the right of way, police said.

At around 12:50 a.m., police said the adult male may have been sleeping within Central Square station prior to the incident and may have been unsteady on his feet on the northbound platform and fell into the right of way.

The male was struck by the train and pronounced deceased on scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

“Having said that this appears to be a very sad tragic event,“ said MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

“On behalf of the Transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most heartfelt condolences to the decedent’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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