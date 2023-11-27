Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Allston as Lynn man

BOSTON — Police on Monday identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Allston over the weekend.

Marco Alfonso Sosa, 32, of Lynn was shot and killed early Saturday morning, police said. A second man who was also shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 2:27 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a radio call for two people shot at 85 East Newton St.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that both men were shot in a parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave. in Allston, police said.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). Tipster can remain anonymous, police said.

Anyone in need of emotional support or who wishes to talk to someone following the fatal shooting may call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides free, private support 24/7, at 617-431-0125.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

