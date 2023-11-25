Man dead, another injured after shooting in Allston

BOSTON — One man is dead and another is injured after an early morning shooting in Allston.

Around 2:27 a.m. on Saturday officers responded to a call of two people shot at 85 E. Newton Street in Boston, police say.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police say both men were shot in a parking lot across from 12 Glenville Ave. in Allston.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

