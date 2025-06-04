Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in New Hampshire

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV in a town in New Hampshire on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a collision on Charles Bancroft Highway in Litchfield found a damaged Toyota Rav4 and a Harley-Davidson resting in a southbound travel lane, and the motorcycle driver unresponsive on the ground, according to the Litchfield Police Department.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as 41-year-old Jean Lopes, of Hudson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicated that the motorcycle driver struck the rear of the Rav4, police noted.

Litchfield motorcycle crash (COURTESY LITCHFIELD FIRE RESCUE)

The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been tasked with examining Lopes.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

