Police identify man killed in weekend late-night shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON — Police on Tuesday identified the man killed in Saturday night’s deadly shooting in Dorchester.

According to Boston Police, around 11 p.m. on May 3, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Georgia Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 35-year-old Shakar Caterson, of Dorchester, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

