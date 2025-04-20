Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Roxbury on Saturday night.
According to Boston police, around 11:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of 2343 Washington Street for a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
A second victim admitted themselves to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
The shooting is under investigation.. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.
Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:
- By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS
- By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)
- Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers
Photos and videos related to the investigation can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
